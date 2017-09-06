LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika ‪on Tuesday afternoon‬ quietly flew outside the country heading to South Africa on an unspecified trip.

On lookers along the main road to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe witnessed the entourage of up to six dark 4×4 vehicles; these were reported to have slid up to the base of a South Africa Airways plane that landed at the airport earlier.

Sources at KIA told The Maravi Post there was a slight red carpet ceremony between the plane and the convoy where the First Lady passed into the plane.

“This is a strange trip whereby the First lady quietly boarded into the South African Airways plane with little salutation as the flight did not take much time to fly back.

“There was huge convoy escorting the First Lady, closely between the plane and State House officials. that still raising our eyebrows of the trip’s urgency,” said the source.

President Peter Mutharika’s press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani could not deny or confirm the First Lady’s trip to South Africa.

Kalirani would not be drawn to comment on whether the the First Lady had flown out on private or official duties.

Onlookers were surprised since the First Lady’s trip was not announced.