Her Excellency the First Lady Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Malawi National Netball team, the Queens in training at the Blantyre Youth Center.

Malawi’s First Lady did not disappoint. According to Malawi social media the First Lady looked very impressive, wearing black trainers, matched with a black tracksuit with white stripes, and the netball team’s red colors that the Queens have put on the world map, Mutharika looked energetic, composed and superbly stunning. Almost ready to join the game.

The First Lady has in the past, urged young women and girls to make an impact in bringing change to the nation.

According to the latest rankings released the inactive and almost forgotten Malawi Netball Queens, are stuck in position six out of 36 national netball teams in the world.

The Queens are in camp, ahead of the Africa Netball Championship to be held in Uganda from 24 to 30 June.