BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The final draw of the Fisd Challenge Cup on this week, put Be Forward Wanderers in testing mode when it is to meet Moyale Barracks again after several encounters during this year’s football season.

This follows the draw held at Mpira Village, Chiwembe Township, in Blantyre on Wednesday.

The draw pitted 57 teams from district Presidential Cup champions to top-four Premier Division teams from each region against each other.

After beating Moyale in the TNM Super League first-round, semi-finals of Airtel Top 8 Cup, and Carlsberg Cup, Moyale stand in the way of the Nomads again.

This time around, Wanderers FC will start their Fisd Challenge Cup title defence with a tricky away first-round match to Moyale home ground in Mzuzu.

The draw for regional and district teams also took place Wednesday. But anxiety gripped the room at Mpira Village when draw master, Casper Jangale, announced that it was the turn of Super League teams to be paired.

In other fixtures, Civo Sporting Club was paired against Azam Tigers FC with Red Lions set to face Masters Security FC.

Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira, admitted that they face an uphill task against Moyale.

“We have no choice, because this is how the draw has been conducted. We have beaten them thrice and I know they are still feeling the pain. They will seek revenge but, as champions, we are ready to defend the cup,” Madeira said.

On his part, Moyale Barracks Assistant Coach, Charles Kamanga, believes it is his team’s turn to defeat Wanderers.

“We have welcomed the draw. We all know where we are coming from. We just need to do our home-work and win this time around,” Kamanga said.

There is also another tricky fixture involving Silver Strikers and MAFACO FC, whereas Nyasa Bullets FC faces Dwangwa United FC.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions Committee Vice- Chairperson, Daud Ntanthiko, disclosed that the Cup launch is slated for Saturday in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

The launch-match of the Cup will be between All Stars FC from Lilongwe and Sikiza FC from Nkhotakota.