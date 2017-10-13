The national draw for the 2017 FISD Challenge Cup, which was conducted for Thursday, at Mpira house in Blantyre, resulted in Nyasa Big Bullets avoiding fellow Super League teams in the round of 16.

The draw however, produced two mouthwatering Super League encounters, which will be interesting to watch.

Salima based, MAFACO, who safely sent Silver Strickers packing out of the Cup, will face a more determined and spirited side, Master Security who eliminated Red Lions at home.

Area 30 men, Blues Eagles will come face to face with the students of Mzuzu, MZUNI in another Cup tie.

The draw spared now free-scoring Nyasa Big Bullets who will face either Rumphi Medicals or Karonga United/Luwinga, in which on paper are favourites to progress.

FISD giant killers, Mzuzu-based soldiers, Moyale Barracks have an easy task too as they will play against Bala/Katowi.

2016 losing finalists and TNM defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks, will sort it out with less fancied Chikwawa United/ Mangochi Challengers

Azam Tigers, who made it to the next round through penalty shoot-outs against Civil Sporting 5-4, will get the feel of Holy Cross /Mlatho Mponela.

Former Super League team, Dedza Young Soccer, will have to depose Dzaleka before facing Nkhanga/Nsuwadzi FC in the round of 16.

Super League teams should not under-rate lower league sides in their cup ties, as records have shown that cup games are always unpredictable.

“So far the draw has been fair and we’re hoping that we will watch good games. What is needed is for all the teams to get prepared; its anything goes when it comes to Cup ties,” soccer fan Martin Jere viewed.

He said a cup game is always crucial and no one should under-rate his opponent as some giants have been shown exit doors in the early stages of the completion.

The full fixture for Round of 16, FISD Cup is as follows;

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Rumphi medicals/Karonga/Luwinga

Umodzi/Makawa vs Swallows/ Madzi FC

Chikwawa United/ Mangochi Challengers vs Kamuzu Barracks

Dedza Young Soccer/ Dzaleka vs Nkhanga/Nsuwadzi FC

Azam Tigers vs Holy cross /Mlatho Mponela

Mafco vs Master Security

Moyale Barracks vs Bala/Katowi

Blue Eales vs Mzuni