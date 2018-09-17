By Lusekero Mhango

FISD Limited has pledged its commitment for continued sponsorship of football as one way of promoting the development of the sport at grassroot level in the country.

FISD marketing and communications manager Wezzie Chiumia said this Saturday during the 2018 FISD cup launch at the Karonga stadium.

According to Chiumia, as good corporate citizens they are duty bound to do their bit in assisting football authorities develop football across the country hence the sponsorship.

“Our main objective of the sponsorship is to develop football and year in year out as this is an inclusive competition where it starts at district level a lot of exciting youth talents have been unearthed and to us that has vindicated our decision to sponsor the beautiful game,” he said.

He added, apart from registering success on the pitch the company has also managed to grow immensely due to the exposure of football sponsorship.

“Due to the exposure of football we are now reaching out to all sorts of people with our services hence our commitment to continue promoting the sport,” explained Chiumia.

Speaking in a separate interview Football association of Malawi (FAM) chairperson of the competition committee Jebi alide has hailed the company for the role they are playing in promoting football in Malawi.

He said as a competition committee they are geared to overseeing a successful tournament by among others spreading the exposure of FISD as a sponsor across the country so as people are aware of their services as an irrigation and farming company.

“We’re grateful to FISD for the sponsorship but I’d like to appeal to clubs and fans to refrain from any acts of violence to self guard the sponsorship,” he said.

In the curtain raiser match to launch the competition chitipa united advanced to the next preliminary region rounds when they defeated fish eagles 4-1 while at district level Ipota shooting stars defeated Mpomba 3-2

Currently kamuzu barracks are the defending FISD cup champions following their 2017 victory over Nyasa big bullets and the 2018 edition of the cup has been pecked at 60 million kwacha up 20% from last years 50 million kwacha sponsorship.