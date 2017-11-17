Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) Limited Company has lived up to its word announcing that it will present uniforms to the four semi-finalists of the 2017 edition of the prestigious FISD Challenge Cup.

According to a statement from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) signed by its Commercial and Marketing Director, Limbani Matola, the teams will receive two sets of uniforms each.

“For qualifying into the semifinals, each team has been awarded K1 million by the sponsor.

Furthermore the sponsor, FISD Limited Company is dressing each team with 2 sets of uniforms,” reads part of the statement from FAM.

The four teams that will get the uniforms are, Nyasa Big Bullets, Moyale Barracks, Kamuzu Barracks and Masters Security.

Nyasa Big Bullets reached this far after beating Blue Eagles in the semi-finals, while Moyale Barracks ousted Umodzi FC.

Masters Security showed Mafco FC an exit-door, while Kamuzu Barracks beat Azam Tigers to book themselves a place in the semifinal.

FAM has announced gate charges for the two semi-finals to be staged this weekend in Lilongwe at the Civo Stadium.

For the first semi-final which will involve Masters Security and Kamuzu Barracks, spectators will pay K1, 000 in the open stands and K2, 000 is for covered stands. The VIP stands are pegged at K5, 000.

However, the second semi-final encounter on Sunday between Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale

Barracks, spectators have to pay K1, 000 for the open stands, while covered stands are going K3, 000. As for the VIP stands, people will be required to cough K7, 000.

Be Forward Wanderers are the current holders of the cup after defeating Kamuzu Barracks last year.

However, the Nomads were ousted from the competition this year in the early stages by Moyale Barracks.

The winner in this competition will go home with K12 million.