Simama Premier League side, Fish Eagles, have accused Super League bound Karonga United for tapping four prolific players from their side.

Karonga United, who were promoted into the Super League after winning the Simama League last season, have been using four Fish Eagles’ players in their preparatory matches ahead of the 2018 season.

But according to the information gathered by Malawi News Agency, the players in question, Washali Khebos Kabira, Brian Phiri, Blessings Chimbadza and Alfred Manda joined Karonga United illegitimately.

However, speaking Tuesday in an interview, Fish Eagles Chairperson, Yosefe Misinde expressed ignorance of any transfer formality between the two clubs on the players.

He accused former coach for Fish Eagles, Christopher Nyambose who is now the coach for Karonga United, for convincing the players to follow him without the club’s permission.

“Nyambose approached the players without our knowledge because he was our mentor before. We asked Karonga United about our players in February but up to date they have not yet responded,” he said.

However, Nyambose has refuted claims by Fish Eagles FC that he convinced the players to follow him to Karonga United, saying the players followed him on their own because they like him as a coach.

“I don’t know anything about that, I didn’t take any player with me when I was coming here, those players came on their own possibly because they knew I am here, this is just normal, even in England, players follow their former coaches, but I did not tell them to come here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fish Eagles have warned Karonga United to follow proper producers if they are to sign the four players, saying failing which, they would take the matter to relevant bodies for action.

“Currently, we have lodged our complaints to Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Football Association of Malawi (FAM),” he said.

In his remarks, Karonga United Football Club Chairperson, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda conceded the presence of the said players in his squad, saying the players are on trials and that they are ready to seek permission from Fish Eagles.

“We consulted with Fish Eagles last week through their chairperson on the issue. We asked them to give us their e-mail address for easy communication but up to date they have not provided us with the address. It’s up to them to sell or loan out their players,” he said.

In 2017 season, Karonga United and Fish Eagles were also involved in a quarrel over the transfer saga on Fish Eagles’ goal keeper, Donnex Mwakasinga who was recruited illegally to Karonga United.