Minister of Agriculture, Joseph Mwanamveka. said that government has raised this year’s FISP coupon price by 100 percent. He said this on Thursday during the launch of 2017-2018 Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP).

According to Mwanamveka, the FISP coupon will now be sold at K6,000.00, up from K3,00.00 last year.

He said this decision was taken in accordance with a directive fron President Peter Mutharika.

“This is a Presidential directive and all beneficiaries should prepare for that,” he said.

According to thr minister, the 2017-2018 programme is expected to reach out to 900,000 families.

He said government has already intensified security measures regarding the implementation of the programme.

“Should we find anyone engaged in a malpractice regarding FISP, we will make sure they are dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

Government will subside NPK and UREA fertilizers in 50 kg bags from K15,000 to K6,000, 5kg bag of maize seed or sorghum from K6,000 and 2 kilogrammes of legume seed to K2,050.