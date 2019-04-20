Malawi Airtel Mobile
Five arrested for stoning Malawi President Mutharika's convoy

Five arrested for stoning Malawi President Mutharika’s convoy

By Our Reporter   /   Saturday, 20 Apr 2019 05:07AM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags: ,   /   39 views

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Five suspects are in in police cell in the capital Lilongwe for allegedly stoning Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s convoy and two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vehicles were smashed in the process.

The five suspects are believed to be supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) whose torchbearer is Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

The incident happened in two separate place namely; Nsundwe Trading Centre and Kabudula/Nsalu Trading Centre  where President Mutharika conducted whistle stop tours ahead of the forthcoming May 21 polls.

The suspects have been identified as Macsesio Balawo, 22, and 23 year-old Mphatso Daveson and the two are believed to be behind the Nsundwe incident.

The other suspects are 21 year-old Gedion Bakili, 33 year-old Dalitso Sinkanako and 26 year-old Kamwendo Ndala and they are believed to be behind the Nsalu incident.

The suspect will answer charges of malicious damage.

The vehicles were from Police, Ministry of Information, and one for Sendera Sisters and the vehicles had their window glasses shattered.

