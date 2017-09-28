Sonke Gender Justice (Sonke), in partnership with MenEngage Africa, MenEngage Global, Men for Gender Equality, FEMNET, Mosaic, Soul City, We Will Speak Out and UN Women, will be hosting the second Five Days of Violence Prevention Conference at the Turbine Hall, in Newtown, Johannesburg, from 02 – 06 October 2017. The first conference was held in Sweden in 2014.

Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women and former South African Deputy President will deliver the keynote address – Violence Prevention: Global and Regional Trends in Africa – on Monday, 02nd October, during the Opening Plenary from 09h00 to 11h00 a.m.

In the evening, Mlambo Ngcuka will give the inaugural Annual Sonke Lecture, which will take place during the conference’s opening gala dinner at the Mapungubwe Hotel in Newtown, Johannesburg, from 19h00 – 22h00.

The Five Days of Violence Prevention Conference will bring together researchers, activists, policy makers, donors and programmers from civil society organisations, UN agencies, government ministries, faith-based organisations academic institutions and multi-lateral organisations from around the world to discuss emerging issues in the violence field and strengthen the development of prevention strategies that can be adapted to different regional and national contexts. The conference aims to strengthen the accountability aspect of violence prevention at all levels.

Conference focus areas include:

The Socio-political Economy of Violence – What is Violence?

GBV in context and the continuum of violence.

Lived experiences of violence: What do the research and lived experiences tell us?

What works in preventing GBV?

Another Type of Evidence Is Possible: Expanding Our Understanding of Evidence of Impact in GBV Prevention.

Partners in Development – Bringing Back Gender Justice and Human Rights In Our Strategic Response To Violence.

Global, regional and national experiences of making governments and international institutions accountable for GBV prevention and response.

A media briefing will be held from 11h00 – 11h30 a.m following the Opening Plenary on Monday, 02nd October. Members of the media are invited to attend. Media are also invited to attend the inaugural lecture that same evening.

