Five people have been reportedly killed in a cult clash in Anambra State.

The causes of the violence could not be confirmed but the incident occurred on Friday night at Idemili-North and Oyi axis, The Punch reports.

A source said: “Five persons were killed during the clash”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said the police were on the trail of those involved in the fracas.

He said, “It was a cult clash. They equally shot two others at Ogidi. Police patrol teams rushed to the scene and took the victims to Iyenu hospital for medical attention but they were certified dead on arrival.

“The police are intensifying efforts to apprehend perpetrators in order to bring them to justice.”