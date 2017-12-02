By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lumbadzi Police Sub-station under Kanengo Police is keeping in custody five girl learners at Chinkhuti Community Day Secondary School following the protests that ensued on thursday afternoon, this week.

Police reports reaching Maravi Post reveal that the students who are prospective Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) candidates for 2018 examinations were allegedly protesting what they described dubious pricing of exam fees.

The reports also indicate that the students suspected their school administration for hiking the exam fee by 50 percent compared to fees established by Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB).

Kanengo police publicist Laban Makalani has told Maravi Post that during the riots, the students went on rampage destroying school property, blocking M1 road at Lumbadzi between Lilongwe and Kasungu, and pelting stones on vehicles.

“Following the development, officers from Lumbadzi sub-station and Kanengo police station paraded to the scenario and managed to clear the road and bring the situation at peace,” said Makalani.

The five suspects (names withheld) are being charged with an offense of Mlicious damage contrary to section 344 of Malawi penal code.

Meanwhile, police investigations are still underway to among other things, assess the cost of damages.