Police in Dowa on Thursday, arrested five refugees at Dzaleka refugee camp for brewing liquor (kachaso) and selling it.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda, confirmed the development and said of the arrests, three are women.

He said the suspects were netted during a sweeping exercise that the police conducted in Blantyre location within the Dzaleka refugee camp in the district.

The five are, Baseme Badachoka (52), Anemali Nyilabizimana (42), from Butali Province, and Bachumi Franziya (30), from Chitalama province, all come from Rwanda. One of the two men, Charles Zasisila (51), comes from Chikongozi province, also in Rwanda. And 18-year old Jackson Frank, comes from south Kivi province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

All the suspects are based at the Dzaleka refugee Camp in Dowa.

“Our investigations revealed that some locations in Dzaleka refugee camp, were distiling and selling liquor (kachaso), without license. This was mainly in the Blantyre location; hence the sweeping exercise,” said Kaponda.

The police spokesman added that “apart from that, some refugees are also involved in criminal activities.”

The five will soon appear at Dowa First grade Magistrate Court, after the complition of investigation. They will be answering to two charges of illegal brewing and sales of liquor, which is contrary to section 71 and 72 of liquor act respectively.

In a rerated development, the Dowa First Grade Magistrate Court last week, convicted 10 women, who were arrested around Dowa (BOMA), on the same offense. They were fined K5,000 each, and in default, serve a three-month jail term with hard labour (IHL).