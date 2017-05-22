Malawi national football team coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG), on Sunday attacked the country’s football style saying it is like tennis.

RVG said this after watching the game between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, in the Airtel Top 8 Cup quarterfinal on Sunday at Mulanje Park.

The Belgian Malawi national team coach is on a mission of inspecting the country’s football clubs through the Super League and cup games.

However, after watching Sunday’s game, the Flames coach expressed disappointment, especially on the standard and style of play displayed by both teams.

RVG together with his deputy, Gerald Phiri, left the match before it ended, disappointedly citing the poor standard of play.

“I am very disappointed with the kind of football the two clubs are playing here. It is like we are watching tennis, that’s why I have decided to leave the place before the match ended,” said RVG.

According to him, the Nyasa Big Bullets players were playing long balls without any game plan while the Silver Strikers were just frustrating their opponents by unnecessary delaying tactics.

RVG is trying to select players for the national team.

Clubs are yet to issue a comment on the matter, however, some football pundits have described RCG’s behavior and remarks as fortunate.