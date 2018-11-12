Malawi national football team Coach Ronny van Geneudgen (RVG) has named four professionals in the Flames

Mzava will miss the game alongside injured Gerald ‘Papa’ Phiri Junior and the suspended duo of Gabadinho squad to face Comoros Islands in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifier set for November 17.

RVG has maintained his trust in Japan-based Jabulani Linje while Charles Swini, Frank Banda and Richard Mbulu, who ply their trade in Mozambique, are also part of the squad. But Captain Limbikani Mzava is conspicuously missing from the final list.

Mhango and Christopher John Banda.

RVG, who was also overseeing under-23 national football team preparations for a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier against Botswana, has also named a 20-member squad for the side which is full of young and promising players such as Peter Banda, Chimwemwe Idana, Hassan Kajoke, Ben Manyozo and Haji Wali.

The Belgian mentor said he is confident that both teams will impress during their forthcoming international assignments.

The Flames are third in the group with four points from four games whereas Cameroon lead with eight points.

Morocco are second with seven points while Comoros anchor the table with two points.

The Malawi senior squad will leave for comoros on Wednesday with the under-23 team departing following day.

The following is the full senior squad:

Goalkeepers— Brighton Munthali, Charles Swini

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, John Lanjesi, Yamikani Fodya, Peter Cholopi, Chembezi Denis, Gomezgani Chirwa, Precious Sambani

Midfielders:— Alfred Manyozo jnr, Levison Maganizo, Chikoti Chirwa, Strikers and wingers: Felix Zulu, Chiukepo Msowoya, Patrick Phiri, Gastin Simukonda, Yamikani Chester, Jabulani Linje, Frank Banda, Richard Mbulu

Under-23 squad:

Goalkeepers— Charles Thom, Rabson Chiyenda

Defenders: Trevor Kalema, Mark Fodya, Charles Petro, Kelvin Kadzinje, Lawrence Chaziya, Haji Wali, Midfielders: Chimwemwe Idana, Mike Mkwate, Gregory Nachipo, Ben Manyozo, Ernest Tambe, Francis Mkonda

Strikers and wingers: Peter Banda, Isaac Kaliyati, China Chirwa, Laurent Banda, Batison Chikaiko, Hassan Kajoke