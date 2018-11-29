By Gracian Tiuze Lungu.

The disease of conceding in dying minutes that has been haunting Malawi’s Barcelona, The Flames, Wednesday evening descended into Konrad Buckles’ troops, The Red Army, and influenced a 1-0 downfall away in the hands of Kenya’s League champions Gor Mahia in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Nyasa Big Bullets managed to contain the ruthless Gor Mahia in their backyard for the whole regulation time of 90 minutes and flopped in the dying minutes, no wonder Bernard Ondiek short the ball home when he received a ball that originated from the right wing on the 95th minute of the second half.

Nyasa Big Bullets’ mentor Callisto Pasuwa attributed the loss to lack of concentration especially in the dying minutes but says he’s so optimistic that come second leg, his team will progress.

As a Chichewa adage says “Papita mnjere mpeni umapita pomwepo” this has been confirmed as Bullets loss comes just an hour after the Lilongwe giants again went down away to Gabon’s AO CMS by the same Bullets-Gor Mahia margin of 1-0.

AO CMS’ Nani Nono Yohann was the only solvent chemical that was used to dross the Malawi’s shining Silver as he scored the lone goal for his team on 20th minute of first half in the CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round.

Bullets and Silver are this year’s ambassadors for Malawi in the two continental tournaments of CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup respectively.

Bullets once made history in this CAF Champions League in 2004 when it managed to reach the quater final group stages under the sponsorship of former Malawi president Dr Bakili Muluzi and was called Bakili Bullets then.

These two teams are to play their return leg matches back home scheduled next week.