LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– The Malawi national football team, the Flames on Saturday afternoon failed to beat the visiting Lesotho team at Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe for a friendly match.

The match ended in one all draw between the two teams.

The Crocodiles of Lesotho, which is youthful, played a slow-pace game, despite getting a goal in the net, 44 minutes in the first half through their attacker Tsoanelo Koetle.

Malawi played a passing game through the 90 minutes with numerous chances, which it could have earned many goals.

With outstanding passing game, the Flames got a goal in tenth minute of the second half through Schumacher Kuwali.

The substation of Robin Ngalande necessitated the Flames performance with the coming of Dalitso Sailesi.

This is the Flames’ Coach Ronny van Geneugden’s sixth warm-up match in eight months since being hired.

Soon after taking charge of the Flames, the Belgian coach, who is implementing his passing football philosophy, has had the luxury of several friendlies.

The sooner he starts delivering, the better as, in 11 games of all competitions, he has won twice, lost thrice and drawn six times.

Lesotho, who play a defensive game while thriving on counter-attacks, were posed to cause more misery to the Flames after beating Zimbabwe 1-0 through Hlopo Kalake’goal in Maseru on Wednesday.

This was an international friendly game for the Flames as it prepares for the March 2018’s Africa Cup of Nation in an away game against Morocco.

Full squad for the two teams:

MALAWI

1. Brighton Munthali

3. Yamikani Fodya

14. Limbikani Mzava

4. Dennis Chembezi

12. Gomezgani Chirwa

6. Chikoti Chirwa

15. Robert Ng’ambi

10. Gerlad Phiri Jr

8. Schumacher Kuwali

11. Robin Ngalande

8. Atusaye Nyondo

Substitutes

16. Richard Chipuwa

2. Stanley Sanudi

5. John Lanjesi

13. Levison Maganizo

7. Dalitso Sailesi

9. Chawanangwa Kaonga

20. Jabulani Linje

19. Chiukepo Msowoya

LESOTHO

1. Likano Mphuthi

2. Mafa Moremoholo

20. Thapelo Mokhehle

6. Kopano Tseka

5. Basia Makepe

11. Tsoanelo Koetle

7. Hlompho Kalake

3. Thabiso Mohapi

17. Nkoto Masoabi

18. Tumelo Khutlans

10. Luciano Matsoso

Substitutes

16. Sam Khetsekile

19. Nkau Lerotholi

4. Kefuoe Mahula

12. Ralekoti Mokhahlane

8. Montoeli Sonopo

13. Jane Thaba.Ntso

14. Thabang Rabi

9. Motebang Sera