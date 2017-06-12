The Malawi national team, the Flames, on Saturday started its 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign, with a 1-0 win to Comoros at Bingu National Stadium.

The goal was scored by Gerald Phiri during a free kick.

The win give the Flames its first victory under Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneugden, who recently attacked the country’s football playing system saying ‘it is like tennis.’

The Flames is in group B with Morocco, Comoros, and Cameroon, which is the 2019 AFCON host.

Despite dominating the game, the Flames missed a lot of goal chances.

In another game in Group B, Cameroon beat Morocco 1-0 through a Vincent Aboubacar goal to go joint top with Malawi.

Flames is expected to meet with Morocco in its second game in the campaign in March next year, while Comoros will play against Cameroon.

While expressing his happiness over the victory, the Flames’ Belgium coach, asked his boys to pull up their socks, especially in scoring more goals.

He also commended them for not playing a tennis-like football system, saying “if they continue doing that, the team will not be the same.”