LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national football team, the Flames has fallen by nine steps on this month’s Fifa/Coca-Cola world ranking, Maravi Post has learnt.

This is the lowest ranking the Flames has attained in the recent months, the rating, World football body released on Thursday.

The Flames, who have won twice in 11 matches under Ronny van Geneudgen, have dropped from position 117 to 126.

Malawi has also slipped on the continental ladder to position 34 while being placed sixth in Southern Africa out of 14 teams.

About 206 national teams have been ranked in the world and 54 in Africa according to their performance in the field of play.

The rating comes after Malawi, who drew 1-1 a fortnight ago in a friendly against Lesotho at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

However, reigning World Cup champions, Germany, are the world’s number one team whereas Senegal top the continental ranking.

The country’s neighboring Zambia, who are ranked 75th in the world and 16th on the continent, are Southern Africa’s top team.

Fifa website have attributed the revised ranking to the impact of Fifa World Cup qualifiers, which in Africa, involved teams such as Zambia and Senegal.

“The Lions of Teranga [Senegal] have, in fact, risen to 23rd –their highest-ever position on the global ladder –on the back of securing a first World Cup place since 2002. They are now the top-ranked African nation, having leapfrogged fellow Russia 2018 qualifiers Tunisia (27th, up one) and Egypt (31st, down one),” www.fifa.com reports.

The development comes at a time when some soccer fans and pundits are beginning to lose faith in the Belgian mentor.

Under his tutelage, the team has played 11 games in all competitions, winning 2, losing four with 5 draws.

Malawi’s next 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opponents, Morocco have moved 8 steps up to position 40 in the world while another team in the same group Cameroon have dropped by 3 places to position 45.

Comoros whom Malawi beat 1-0 in their first qualifying outing, are ranked 130 after falling 3 places down.

Their next competitive fixture could come in June 2018 in the regional showpiece, the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup