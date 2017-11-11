Malawi National Football Team, Team Manager, James Sangala has admitted it will not be easy for the flames to beat Lesotho at home.

Sangala made the remarks ahead of the international friendly match between Malawi, the Flames and Lesotho to be played today (Saturday) at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the capital Lilongwe.

He said Malawians should expect an exciting encounter and that the team is not underrating Lesotho, saying it (Lesotho) will be a hard nut to crack.

“Malawians should expect an exciting game today (Saturday) and we had successful training sessions, the boys are more than ready to conquer Lesotho.

“Lesotho has, over the years, improved a lot so we are not treating them as a small team. But we hope that they will give us a good opposition and we will carry the day,” said Sangala.

Sangala therefore called upon the soccer fraternity to flood BNS and give the flames the much needed morale.

“Malawians should come in their large numbers to give the team support,” appealed Sangala.

According to available statistics, Malawi lost to Lesotho in 2016 by 1:0 while in 2009 Malawi beat Lesotho by the same margin.