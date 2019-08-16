LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) -The Flemish Government on Thursday granted Malawi MK3.3 billion (4.5 million euros) for improved agriculture in Kasungu and Mzimba districts.

Finance, Economic Planning and Development Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha lauded the grants as timely.

“This Financing Agreement is aimed at promoting secure land tenure through systematic rural land registration, improve rural land use planning, promote appropriate land and water management practice,”Mwanamvekha said at the signing ceremony of the grant in Lilongwe.

He, therefore, urged the implementing agencies to ensure that all the resources for the project are utilised prudently.

Flanders Deputy General representative in Malawi, Nikolas Bosscher, said the project was aligned to Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III Key Priority Area 1 which is Agriculture, Water Development and Climate Change Management.

“The project will, therefore, contribute towards the achievement of agricultural growth targets, which are essential if Malawi is to maintain it strong GDP growth,” Bosscher said.

Food and Agriculture Organisation country representative, Zhujun Chen, expressed gratitude for the funding saying national food security can be achieved if people have land and water resources.