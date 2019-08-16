In 2013, a teenage boy named Amonte Green moved to Winter Park, Florida with his mother.

He was 15 years old when his mom passed away, leaving him alone to fend for himself.

Amonte had no other choice than to crash at his friends’ houses and bounce from one homeless shelter to another.

During his junior year, he dropped out of Winter Park High School so he could focus on earning whatever money he could by working at local fast food restaurants.

While staying in a group home for at-risk youth, Amonte got into an altercation after another resident reportedly began mocking him and talking ill about his late mother.

Amonte was charged with aggravated assault and thrown in jail.

He grew lonelier and more hopeless as the days passed. He had no friends or family to help him. He had no where to live and no money to his name.

After 33 nights in jail, Amonte — now 20 years old — was released and the charges against him were dropped. He was fully ready to make positive changes in his life.

With no where else to turn and no where to go, Amonte placed a phone call to the one person who always seemed to care the most: his former eighth-grade math teacher who he met when he was 15… the same year his mother died.

Kate Demory received Amonte’s desperate call, leading to an incredible string of kindness — and a story of hope and friendship — that’s touching hearts across the country.