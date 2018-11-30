Usually, when you pass gas in public, it results in blushing and embarrassment, but one Florida woman ended up arrested over the ordeal.

Shanetta Yvette Wilson, 37, of Dania Beach, Fla., was waiting in line at a Dollar General when she passed gas. The customer standing by her, John Walker, allegedly took offense and the two got in a verbal dispute “in reference to the defendant farting loudly,” according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office complaint affidavit.

In response, Wilson allegedly pulled a small “lock back knife” from her purse, opened the knife and told the victim she was going to “gut” him. According to the police report, she pulled back her right hand, which was holding the knife, in a position to attack the victim.

According to the affidavit, Walker was “in fear that he was going to be stabbed by the defendant.”

The woman was found by deputies walking in the area near the store and identified by Walker. She was arrested and taken to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and her bail was set at $2,500.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Yahoo Lifestyle’s requests for comment.

Source: Yahoo.news