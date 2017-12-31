Four people of the same family at Kudowole village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kachindamoto in Dedza have died after eating flying (white) ants suspected to be poisoned.

Officer-In-charge for Mtakataka Police Station Goodwin Sambo confirmed the death of the four and identified them as Elina Lameck, 73, Priscila Jetemani, 23, Goodwin Tembo, 33 and Lodesi John, 3. Lodesi died several hours later after being taken to hospital.

Sambo said the four ate Nsima (thick porridge) with flying ants, locally commonly known as Ngumbi, before they went to sleep.

On Friday, the 73-year-old granny was the first to collapse and she was rushed to Mua Mission Hospital where she died.

Few hours later another woman from the same family who also ate the Ngumbi, Jetemani, also collapsed and later died. Another victim, Tembo, who was rushed to Dedza district hospital Friday morning also died shortly upon arrival.

Lodesi was initially treated as an outpatient but later died after her condition deteriorated. Meanwhile, the police are making some arrangements to test the remaining food.

People in the area suspect that the death of four is linked to witchcraft because some people from the same village who also ate the same flying ants did not die.

All the deceased hailed from Kudowole T/A Kachindamoto in Dedza