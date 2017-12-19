LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Forum for National Development (FND) on Tuesday demanded the authority to thoroughly investigate inside trading the supply of Text books arguing that will jeopardize quality education in the country.

The call comes barely two weeks after tendering deal went sour amongst the local and international text books suppliers.

This led into serious and nasty inside trading on procurement and supply of text books that alleged kidnapping was committed.

The major players in the supply are Maneno and Mallory (Joint Venture), ICTC and Tradewings whose consolidators are Mallory and Maneno.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe, FND demands government to critically analyze the book supply industry that local companies must benefit through the same tendering process.

The grouping’ findings establishes that three companies were bidding for tender that ICTC, a local company was successfully awarded the contract which did not go well with Maneno and Mallory.

The joint venture company took offense as an old timer in the industry which they expected to get which The Maravi Post is still investigating on the actual bidding tender.

“Maneno worked so hard to tilt the contract to its direction by among other things, conniving with the all the publishers not to give ICTC the manufactures authorization. And where possible the publishers must quote as high as US$15 per book when the actual price of the book is around US$5 as per set band by Malawi Institute of Education (MIE).

“This was just to monopolize the book industry and that no any other new players emerge on the scene. Ironically, Maneno also works as a publisher with a joint venture called Cambridge and Maneno Press which in itself is a conflict of interest to act as consolidator,” reads the statement signed by Fryson Chodzi, Bright Kampaundi and Chikumbutso Mtumodzi, FND National Coordinator, Chairperson and Board member respectively..

FND observes further that under the competitions and fair trade rules, inside trading is an offense punishable by law and its only proper that the roles of the companies in the text book industry saying be investigated that the inside trading be put to stop.

But Mallory International reported the company, ICTC, to the relevant authorities in August this year when we discovered that they were responsible for fraudulent documents relating to the current ADF funded supply to 800 secondary schools.

However, Maravi Post is carrying an independent investigation on the matter that the public be provided with full information regarding to the “Nthakomwa kidnapping saga” and Mallory International and Maneno Bookstores.