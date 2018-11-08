s

By Alick Junior Sichali

One of the country’s organisations promoting rights of the physically challenged persons, Focus On Ability (FOA) says will soon embark on trainings of advancing skills and talents of the people.

Managing Director of FOA, MacDonald Nyirenda revealed this in an interview with Maravi Post on Thursday.

Nyirenda was speaking after organising a successful short film festival on Saturday which was held at Grace Bandawe in Blantyre.

He said the initiative will enable people who are disabled to learn on how they can benefit from the talent and skills they posses.

The Managing Director said a lot of the physically challenged people have a lot of talent and skills but they lack motivation and support from the general public.

He said “for long time FOA has focused on advocating the rights of the disabled people but now we want to start also providing trainings to the physically challenged person so that they benefit from their talents and also that they can be independent,”.

This year’s short film festival was second to happen in Malawi and Blantyre.

FOA plans to introduce the initiative in all regions of the country starting from next year.