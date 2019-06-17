The Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Executive Committee at its meeting held Saturday at Chiwembe Technical Football Centre, agreed to conclude the recruitment process of the Malawi Senior National football team Coach by appointing Meke Mwase on a full time basis with effect from 1st July 2019.

According to FAM, the appointment of Mwase was arrived at having noted that he had successfully coached the Flames at the just ended Cosafa tournament where the team performed extremely well.

At another meeting FAM had with the Ministry of Youth, Labour and Sports on Friday, it was resolved that Malawi Government should recruit the three national coaches for the Malawi Under 17, Under 20 and Flames on a full time basis.

During this period, Meke will have to enter into contract negotiations with Malawi Government and complete necessary recruitment formalities. The contract agreement will be for one year subject to renewal upon expiry.

FAM will be meeting Meke in the course of the week to start preparing for the preliminary rounds of the World Cup in August.