By Rabson Woodwell

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Football Players’ Association of Malawi (FPAM) which has now been registered after its eight month thought period is said to address issues of player welfare in the country.

General Secretary of the Association Ernest Mangani in an interview said the Association will address issues concerning the life of football players both on pitch and when they stop playing football.

“We are talking of players who cannot sustain their lives after football career. You might agree with me that players have been given tight schedules for games, players getting injured, and some players also have salaries that cannot sustain themselves and we will put structures to address those issues.” Mangani explained.

And on the question that perhaps Football Association of Malawi (FAM) would have an influence on the activities of this body, the GS said FPAM is an independent Association and that FAM will not in any way interfere with their duties apart from that FAM is the mother body who initiated the opening of this body.

For many years in Malawi players have been complaining about poor welfare and there have been cases of players failing to get good treatment when they are sick and some of them not even getting help in times of death, and it has really been a big challenge to really handle injuries of players.

Sometimes players being used even when they have an injury which has affected their lives. Remember these are the people who generate money for clubs in Malawi and they deserve good treatment.

The organization is expected to be officially launched in January, 2018