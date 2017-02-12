Government with the technical support from the DFID is expected to invite external auditors to investigate the K236 billion cash gate scam which occurred during the Joyce Banda and Bingu Wa Mutharika eras.

Confirming the development, Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe said government will use K500 million local fund in the process.

According to Gondwe, this will help to know how the local council used their funds from the year 2011 to 2014.

Gondwe assured to bring the budget to the Parliament House next week, during the 2016-2017 mid-year budget review.

However, the minister failed to disclose the name of the external auditors saying Malawians will know later after the bill is passed.

The Maravi Post understands that the said cashgate scam is the one that is alleged to have implicated the seven ministers under the current administration.

However, President Peter Mutharika has been challenging the country’s opposition parties and civil society organizations to bring evidence against his seven ministers.

Opposition parties and political pundits are yet to issue a comment on the matter.