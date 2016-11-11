The UK government shocked the Malawi ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government on Thursday when it openly denied resuming its director budget support to the country despite President Peter Mutharika’s effort.

The UK government stopped its direct budget support to Malawi in 2011 after late President Bingu wa Mutharika who was the founder of the DPP chased the UK ambassador to the country because of condemning him for being undemocratic.

According to the head of the UK envoy James Watton, his government is yet to decide on whether to resume its direct budget support to Malawi.

“I cannot deceive you that our country will restart its direct budget support to this country. This is because we have not come up with a decision on that,” said Watton.

“However, we shall continuing with our humanitarian support,” he added.

This is against the ruling DPP government expectation especially because of the effort by the President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika has been pleading with the UK government to restart its direct budget support claiming that his government has done its best to meet their recommendations which include dealing with corruption.