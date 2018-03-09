Former Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula has announced his candidacy for Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the club executive committee elections at Lali-Lubani road later this month and is vying for the secretary general post.

Mvula said he has been persuaded by some sections of Wanderers supporters to contest.

“Yes, I can confirm that I have been approached by the team supporters that I should considering standing for a position at Wanderers,” he said.

“After taking a huge amount of thought and consultations, I can confirm that I will run,” Mvula

“Supporters have been approaching me to assist. As somebody who loves Wanderers, I cannot reject the trust of the supporters,” he added.

“Wanderers being the biggest team in Malawi, we would want to make the Nomads great again and I offer myself to serve the team diligently,” said Mvula.

His announcement comes after flamboyant fan Yona Malunga declared that he wants to run as Chairman.

Be Forward Wanderers are scheduled to go to the polls on March 25.

The elections were postponed last month in order for the Nomads to concentrate on the CAF Champions League campaign.

David Kanyenda, who once saved as Wanderers general secretary, is one of the aspirants to contest at the polls but could not disclose the position he is vying for.

Incumbent chairperson Gift Mkandawire and general secretary Mike Butao are yet to indicate if they will seek re-election.

But vice-general secretary Christopher Kananji has said he will not seek re-election, saying he wants to dedicate more time to his family.