LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It never rains but pour to the Rumphi central legislature, Enoch Chihana as he risks arrested for contempt of court, a day after he was restrained from acting as Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President by the Lilongwe high court.

The court also stopped Chihana to continue making decision or leading the party as President after noting that his term was expired on 8 September, 2017.

However, after the order, Chihana appointed Martha Chiumya as the acting President of the party.

He made the appointment as the President of the party which is against the order.

The Maravi Post understands that the court warned Chihana that he will face contempt of court which will lead him to be arrested or fined especially if he disobeyed the order.

According to some senior members of the party, they are in the process of filing the case against Chihana for contempt of court.

The members are wondering why and how Chihana made the decision despite being restricted.

“Who empowered him to appoint acting President? That is why we want a change in AFORD. He is more than a dictator in a democratic country like Malawi. He has failed to respect the party’s constitution and now he is failing to abide to the court’s order. What kind of leader is he? In brief we are indeed filing a case against him,” they disclosed.

Lilongwe High Court judge Justice Mkandawire made the ruling on Thursday following an application filed by some parties senior members include Dan Msowoya, Christopher Ritchie, Owen Mumba and Earnest Kanyanya through their lawyer, Titus Mvalo of Mvalo and company.

The court further nullified all decisions Chihana has been making on the capacity as AFORD President.