Former Chief Secretary George Mkondiwa finally in India as Malawi’s new High Commissioner

[MaraviPost – MANA]: George Crytone Mkondiwa, High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi to India presented his Letters of Credence to the President of India, His Excellency, Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan (State House) in New Delhi, and (the capital city of India) today, 23rd August 2017. In his talks with the President, the Malawi envoy conveyed a Goodwill message from the President of Malawi, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, Government and People of Malawi to His Excellency, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Government and people of India and assured the President of India of his personal commitment to deepen and strengthen the cordial bilateral relations existing between the two countries.

In conveying the Goodwill message from the President of the Republic of Malawi, the envoy said, “His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika congratulates, Your Excellency, on your election as India’s 14th President. The President sends his goodwill message to Your Excellency, Government and the people of India. His Excellency President Mutharika is committed to ensuring that Malawi maintains cordial diplomatic relations with India for the fruitful, strong and long lasting mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The President further commends the Government of India for the Lines of Credit offered to the Government of Malawi, which he said have been instrumental in propelling economic development in Malawi.”

His Excellency, Mr. Mkondiwa further briefed President Kovind on some of the major achievements that have taken place in Malawi under President Mutharika’s leadership. He informed the President of India that President Mutharika as true democrat had put in place proper mechanisms in Government aimed at ensuring good governance in all public institutions.

He further said the President had initiated major public service reforms aimed at restructuring Government to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of service to the private sector to fast track economic recovery of the country. He also informed the President of India that with the Lines of Credit from India, the Government of Malawi had constructed strategic fuel reserves in each region of the country. The Malawi envoy further informed the President of India that the Lines of credit had also been used to launch the Greenbelt initiative and to construct sugar factory in Salima. He reiterated that Malawi will continue to partner with India in several key sectors like agriculture and food security, rural development, skills development, mining, health, education and energy. H.E Mr. Mkondiwa appealed to the Government of India to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Malawi to promote exports of pulses from Malawi to India under the Duty Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme.

His Excellency Mr. Mkondiwa thanked His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika for entrusting him with such a big responsibility to represent him, and continue serving the people of Malawi in India.

In remarks, His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind, President of the Republic of India commended His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi for his efforts to promote economic growth of the country. He thanked the Government of Malawi for the support it renders to the Government of India in her bid to join the enhanced Security Council. The president of India assured the Envoy that India will remain a true partner of the Government and people of Malawi.

Before his appointment as Malawi High Commissioner to India, Mr. George Mkondiwa was the Chief Secretary to the Government of Malawi. Prior to that, he served Government in various Ministries as Principal Secretary and also as Ambassador in the USA. He is the fifth High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi to India, following the establishment of a resident diplomatic mission in March, 2007. Diplomatic relations between Malawi and India date back to 1964 at the time of independence obtained from Britain.