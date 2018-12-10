Former Energy Minister Grain Malunga has dumped the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accusing the party of failing to fairly resolve primaries which he boycotted on 15 October this year.

Malunga told Zodiak Online on Monday that he will contest as an independent candidate for Chikwawa North constituency.

He blamed DPP of power play and corruption in selecting people to stand on the party’s ticket.

This comes hot on the hills of reports that DPP has declared Owen Chomanika winner of the disputed primaries polls.

DPP’s Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said he has to consult before he comments on the matter