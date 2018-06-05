CALLISTA MUNTHALIKA SUES DPP S.G

Former First Lady Callista Munthalika is demanding MK500,000,000 from DPP secretary general for telling the national that Callista killed her husband.

The source within the judiciary confirmed to zbs that the defamation claims have been filed at high court in Blantyre over the marks that the DPP secretary general made in Thyolo during a whistle tour on Saturday.

Meanwhile , speaking at a rally this afternoon, the secretary general has challenged Mrs munthalika to take whatever remedial action she deems necessary.

(Source: ZBS radio)