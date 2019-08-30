Dean Saunders has been freed from jail – just 24 hours after he was sentenced for failing to provide a roadside breath test.

The ex-Liverpool striker was given a 10-week prison term at Chester Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, August 28, after admitting to failing to supply a breath specimen when he was pulled over – then arrested – on suspicion of drink-driving.

As well as jail time, District Judge Nicholas Sanders also banned the Swansea-born sportsman from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay court costs of £620.

Judge Sanders said Saunders had shown himself to be “arrogant” during proceedings adding that he is “thinking you are someone whose previous and current role in the public eye entitles you to be above the law.”

His lawyers then launched a bail application on Thursday , August 29, calling the sentence “excessive” and describing Saunders as “in shock”.

The former footballer-turned-pundit has been granted unconditional bail and has been released from prison as he appeals against the sentence.

The appeal will be heard at Chester Crown Court on October 4.

The court previously heard that Saunders, who also played for Derby County and Aston Villa as well as capped his national team Wales 75 times in his career, refused to give a roadside breath test in Boughton, Chester, on May 10 this year.

Then when taken to a police station, the 55-year-old again failed to provide a breath sample.

Saunders had been out at Chester Races and said he had drunk two pints before getting behind the wheel.

Police who arrested him said that his speech was slurred and that he had to prop himself up against his Audi A8 car when asked to remove himself from the vehicle.

