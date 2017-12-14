ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Jailed former Malawi Justice Minister and Attorney General, Ralph Kasambara said to have acquired a doctorate degree in law, it has been learnt.

Kasambara is therefore expected to be confined as PhD holder very soon following completion of the studies at Zomba prison where is serving a 13-year jail sentence.

Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, who just joined the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) over the weekend confirmed to Maravi Post after visiting the former Justice Minister at Zomba Maximum Prison on Wednesday (yesterday).

“I am happy for two things; one is that Ralph is in a very good health. Secondly, Ralph has completed his PhD and soon he will be called Dr Raphael Kasambara. This is not a mean achievement [as it is not an honorary doctorate which some people brag about] and am proud of him,” said Zikhale.

Kasambara and two other —Pika Manondo and McDonald Kumwembe —was convicted last year after being found guilty of conspiracy and attempt to murder former Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo outside the gate of his Area 43 residence in Lilongwe on September 13 2013.

The ex-former Malawi Attorney General Kasambara was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment while Manondo and Kumwembe were given 15 years each.

Kasambara and his co-convicts applied to the Supreme Court for bail pending an appeal against their conviction.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Dunstan Mwaungulu, sitting as a single Supreme Court Judge, since September is expected to deliver his ruling on the matter after hearing submissions from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale and lawyers for the trio, namely Modecai Msisha, Senior Counsel (SC), Michael Goba Chipeta and Lusungu Gondwe.