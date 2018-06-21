By Viciah Nasonh, MEC Stringer

Malawi Former President, Dr Joyce Banda, who is also People’s Party, PP leader has announced she will introduce universal fertilizer subsidy if she is given the mandate to rule the country again.

She has since described her two year tenure of office as most successful and better as compared to the current regime.

Dr Banda, who is popularly attributed to ending power outages, said this at a public rally she addressed at Mataka ground in Machinga Central East constituency where she also promised to bring back power in within a short period of time.

Dr. Banda said the way Farm Input Subsidy Program, FISP is being administered leaves a lot to be desired.

Apart from accelerating corruption, Dr. Banda said the program has also helped to bring hatred amongst members of the community.

“I hear people are getting about 30 coupons per village, I will introduce subsidy for all,” she said.

At this point, Dr. Banda said her government had done a lot of development activities in just two years some of which include improvement in the economy, fuel and electricity.

Dr. Banda who started her political rally with introduction new members from other parties said she is touched with the poverty levels which she said have sky located beyond measure.

She has bemoaned the hunger problem that has engulfed some of the districts in the country, including, Machinga.

The former president has challenged that she will continue with development programs including construction of houses for the needy.

Speaking earlier on at the rally, PP Treasure General Yusufu Matumal said Dr. Banda is a flag carrier and a true ambassador of 50-50 campaign being championed by civil society organizations and all other relevant stakeholders in the electoral matters.

Matumula said Dr. Joyce Banda and her People’s Party, have demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that it is possible for a woman to be a leader.

“We have a leader who has shown the people world over that it is possible for a female leader to lead and perform wonders just like Dr. Banda. JB is a gender issue, we are a gender issue,” said Matumula.

The party secretary general called upon Dr. Banda to accept the call to accept to lead the party.

The former President is currently in a crusade addressing a series of political meetings indicating her political stance.

She has since been to Zomba, Blantyre and Machinga before heading north through Nkhotakota.