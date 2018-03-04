BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost) – Former Malawi President Joyce Banda (JB) had categorically refuted as untrue earlier report entitled “Former Malawi leader Joyce Banda to contest for presidency in 2019.”

In the said article it was reported, quoting Capital Radio, stayed that the former President has not given up on her political career, and will contest for presidency in next year’s elections.

The report quoted the former President from a report made from a Capital Radio report quoting PP Spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya.

However, former President Dr Joyce Banda confirmed that Mr Chanthunya has never been interviewed by anybody about the former President’s plans.

In a telephone interview with the Maravi Post, both the former President Dr Joyce Banda and the Spokesperson, confirmed that Mr. Chanthunya never talked with each other on this matter until after the said Maravi Post article.

In his defense, Mr. Chanthunya said he has not spoken to anyone from Capital Radio on the matter.

Capital Radio team, however, remains behind its earlier report.