BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi President Joyce Banda (JB) has not given up on her political career, and will contest for presidency in next year’s elections.

The former President JB made the revelation to Capital Radio through her Spokesperson Andekuche Chamthunya.

Banda’s office however fails to disclose the exact date the former Malawi leader is returning home.

JB left the country soon after the 2014 elections, which she lost to Democratic Progressive Party’s Peter Mutharika.

As next year’s elections are drawing closer, political parties are stepping up efforts in their preparations, and questions are being asked on the future of Banda with her Peoples Party.