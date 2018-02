MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-A Vehicle, Toyota Landcruiser VX, belonging to former President Joyce Banda has been gutted down by fire while enroute to Mzuzu from Nkhata-bay.

Mzuzu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Maurice Chapola confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying the incident happened on Tuesday.

According to Chapola, the fire is said to have emanated from an electrical fault.

The driver escaped unhurt.