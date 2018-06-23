Former President Dr Joyce Banda, this week, made a brief visit to one of the beneficiaries of her administration’s housing projects in Karonga District.

In her own words, Dr Banda writes, as if in a diary:

“On my way to Chitipa stopped at Lulilo in Karonga to see my good friend Nyachisambi. A blind lady that got a house built for her under my governments housing project.

“Although she lives in poverty, she said to me one thing six years ago. She said and I quote “Mom continue to give opportunities to people with disabilities even the blind like me. Because inspite of any type of disability, it is not the brain that is disabled.

“It is such statements by the affected people and FEDOMA that encouraged me to push for the enactment by Parliament and assenting to the Law that was ably articulated by the people with disability themselves in 2012.

“It was good to see Nyachisambi looking well,” Dr Banda writes.

In picture: former President Dr Joyce Banda, with Nyachisambi, a woman living with disability,in the house built during her administration 2012-2014