Malawi’s former Vice President Khumbo Kachali is no longer a People’s Party (PP) member as he has formed a new party called Freedom Party (FP). The party has since been registered as a political party in Malawi.

“I can confirm that the party has been registered with Registrar of Political Parties and a certificate has been issued,” said Kachali.

“It is Freedom Party,” he disclosed before adding that the public will know the details of the party at its launch which scheduled to take place ‘”soon.”

As the country’s Vice President, Kachali endorsed the then DPP Presidential candidate Peter Mutharika (now state President) having been left out as a running mate during the chaotic 2014 elections.

Kachali, a recycled politician, started his political journey with United Democratic Front (UDF) before dishing it to join DPP and later formed a splinter party called PP and now he has formed FP.