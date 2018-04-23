The former cabinet minister under Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of the late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda leadership,Effie Mtika died on early morning of April 22, 2018 in Nebraska, USA.

Mithi Mtika, son to the late Mrs Mtuka confirmed the demise of the former MCP minister to the Maravi Post on Monday afternoon.

Mithi disclosed that the family has an account to raise funds for her repatriation back home to Malawi as soon as possible.

“We are raising funds to travel to Mzimba in Malawi, with her body where she had always wanted to be buried.

“We want to thank all of you for your outpouring condolence messages, and words of encouragement. We ask God’s blessings on you, and thank for your prayers and monetary donations,” said Mithi.

The late Mrs. Effie Mtika started her career in Zambia together with father Dickson Mtika. They returned to Malawi after being invited by their fellow Malawians at home, to join the struggle for freedom on the ground.

Upon returning home Effie Mtika joined the civil service and went to study at University of Missouri in Columbia, MO.

After graduating, she returned to Malawi and was made one of the first women Junior Cabinet Ministers where she served for several years.

Throughout her career she served on different boards including MBC, Local Government Service Commission, and Malawi Red Cross.