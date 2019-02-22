Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Zenus Ungapake Tembo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Zenus Ungapake Tembo is finally in the country after a successful medical treatment in South Africa.

Tembo left the country three weeks ago to seek medical attention in South Africa following a prolonged illness.

According to information made available to The Maravi Post, Tembo returned home on Thursday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Tembo boarded a plane together with Member of Parliament for Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi, a dedicated MCP member.

Tembo retired from frontline politics in the run up to the May 20, 2014 tripartite election which saw President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika emerging victorious.

Weeks ago some online publications spread rumours that Tembo is dead but the news was rejected by family members.