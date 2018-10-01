LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Former Media Council of Malawi (MCM) executive director Vales Machila died on Sundy after suffering a stroke, his family has confirmed.

According to his son Alex, Machila suffered a stroke on Monday last week and he was taken to Daeyang Luke Hospital in Lilongwe where he died at around 3pm yesterday.

MCM board chairperson Professor Wiseman Chijere Chirwa told The Nation Newspaper that the late Machila was a solid character who was committed to the success of MCM.

“He was a selfless man who kept the council afloat. One cannot talk about growth of the media without mentioning his name,” he said.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi chapter chairperson Teresa Ndanga said Machila’s death is a big blow to the industry.

“We have lost a pillar in journalism. He was a man who could come in when there was nothing that he could benefit from. He was a selfless man,” said Ndanga.

According to Alex, the deceased was born on June 8 1954. He worked with Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Montfort Press and Times Group (then Blantyre Newspapers Limited) and MCM.

He is survived by a wife, three children and four grandchildren.

As we went to press, the family was yet to decide whether to bury his body in Thyolo or Area 18 in Lilongwe.

More details will be made available today.