The late Sosa represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2006 and the Miss World pageant in 2008.

According to Lailas News, the 31-year-old was identified by city officials as she who was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room in Mexico city hotel, early on Thursday.

The Uruguayan beauty queen shared happy social media posts and had vowed to spend the year “smiling” before she reportedly was discovered dead in the hotel room.

She is said to have arrived at the country a few day earlier for a job interview.