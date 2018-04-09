LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Association of Former Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday claimed that former First Lady Calista Mutharika is getting death threats following her declaration of supporting Vice-President Saulos Chilima to become the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Madam Callista told the DPP leadership clearly that she supports Chilima abandoning her in-law, President Peter Mutharika aguing that the latter is old to govern the nation.

In a WhatsApp chat group of former legislators and Cabinet ministers, Callista, widow to president Bingu wa Mutharika, set the tonne for her views which she has repeated during interviews with Capital Radio and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

However, the DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey and State House press secretary Mgeme Kalilani have trashed Callista’s rant.

“She does not hold any position in the party therefore she is not better placed to say that,” said Jeffrey.

An audio voice clip is circulation on social media in which unidentified voice is threatening to deal with Callista for her outburst.

Secretary General of the former legislator’s grouping, Ronald Chanthunya, through the statement made available to The Maravi Post that they have listened to the audio clip where it is clearly saying that some citizensare ready to have her dealt with and bringing her days to the end where they are asserting that Timupatsa Jakisoni wa Agaru without elaborating.

The former legislators are thefore calling for an investigation into the matter so that the culprit is brought to book.

Below is the full statement;

At our executive caucus held this morning the Association of Former Members of Parliament has observed with great concern the continued harassment and threats to the Former First Lady Madam Callista Bingu wa Mutharika where an anonymous clip is circulating on Social Media.

The clip is a direct attack on the Former First Lady where it is clearly saying that they are ready to have her dealt with and bringing her days to the end where they are asserting that Timupatsa Jakisoni wa Agaru without elaborating.

As it is known this country has its past since independence where mysterious deaths have occurred and the government not making any effort to bring the culprits to book. The clip suggests that some citizens are preparing to have her dealt with because of having expressed her opinion as enshrined in the constitution under the bill of rights.

It is therefore not appropriate having such threats circulating to try and silence those who are able to voice for the voiceless and bring out real issues which are concerning Malawians and help in shaping the future of this country.

We would therefore wish to request the ruling DPP to condemn the authors of this clip and institute an investigation into the matter so that the culprit is brought to book. On the other hand we would want to appeal to the DPP to handle the matter with the seriousness that it deserves and ensure that them matters on the ground are handled maturely as we move towards the 2019 general Election other than continue rubbing salt on the wounds thereby pushing the general public into other directions other than making themselves understood on their position.

Our Association is a multiparty grouping which would want to desist from taking sides on such matters but at the same time cannot sit on the fence as one of our numbers is under threat and intimidation.

Lastly The Association of Former Members of Parliament would want to remind all political parties that the freedom today did not come on a silver platter but rather Malawians had to fight for it in order to have a multiparty dispensation and the subsequent drafting and passing of the Republican constitution which has to be respected and adhered to.

The Constitution provides for the freedom of speech and association and it is our take that the Former First Lady acted within the constitution of Malawi.

The same constitution provides for the Right to Life and the threats of Jakisoni wa Agaru which pre supposes that authors of the clip would want to take away her life is therefore unconstitutional and has to be condemned by all peace loving Malawian.

It is therefore our stand as The Association of Former Members of Parliament that the Clip is unconstitutional and we appeal to the DPP to join us in condemning the authors of the clip.

Ronald Chithyola Chanthunya

Secretary General

Association of Former Members of Parliament

However, sources said the person who recorded the voice has told police that he was asked by some opposition elements to issue that threat and implicate DPP as if its baying the blood for Callista.

The say the threats are a gimmick and tactics to gain sympathy from the public that Callista is under threat.

However, Police deputy national spokesman Thomeck Nyaude said they are investigation the matter but warned people against issuing threats for political gains.