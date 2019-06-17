LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) -The former Malawi Young Pioneers have threatened to stage vigils at Capitol Hill should the government fail to pay the terminal benefits to the remaining members in two weeks.

According to Chairperson for the grouping, Franco Chilemba, government has not yet paid 482 members across the country.

Chairperson of the defunct Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) Franco Chilemba told Zodiak Online on Monday that for the past three years the leadership of the Ex Malawi Young Pioneers has been pushing the government through vigils to give them their terminal benefits.

Chilemba has explained that currently government has only managed to pay over 2, 000 ex Malawi young pioneer members across the country.

“We would start fresh vigils last month but due to electoral activities that happened in the country we decided to shelve our plans,” said Chilemba.

Treasury Spokesperson Davis Sado, said government paid every one after a thorough joint stakeholders’ assessment.

Sado said there might be some individual technical issues which he said those experiencing challenges should report to the relevant authorities.

Former MYP members claim that they were illegally dismissed almost two decades ago by the first democratic administration of Dr. Bakili Muluzi on understanding that the grouping was more of an instrument for oppression than a tool for development agenda.