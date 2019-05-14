Former PP Mulanje West constituency governor Nyalugwe defects to UTM Party

By Alfred Manjawira

Former Mulanje West governor for People’s party Lucius Nyalugwe on Saturday officially pledged support to UTM Party recommending it as a trusted train to push Malawi forward.

Speaking at Patricia Kaliat’s residence on Friday,Nyalugwe said that the his decision has come following UTM’s deliverable promises and the visionary leadership of Dr Saulosi Chilima.

“I have walked here together with my other twenty colleagues by ourselves to represent the hundreds of people I was working with at People’s party . We lacked direction since our leader combined forces with MCP and we felt betrayed.

“However after consultations we have seen it right to support the party that has a vision and which is likely to win, in this case UTM party .

“We believe it is not too late to join UTM, we will work with the party and do everything in our part to claim victory together on 21st May. It was not an easy decision to make but our research had shown us that UTM is winning,”said Nyalugwe.

On behalf of UTM, the Party’s secretary general who is also contesting as a member of parliament in the area Patricia Kaliati welcomed the group saying that it is a clear fact and plain truth that UTM is winning , labeling it as a reason many want to associate with it.

“Whoever want to join us should come and it is not too late, UTM’s door is always open. This is a party whose promises under Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima centers at new politics , development , job creation and corrupt free nation.

“This is why everyday people are joining us and today we are happy to welcome former PP officials to our party. It is not too late and I urgue all the people to go and vote UTM in large numbers come 21 May. UTM is here to rule and to stay, UTM ndi mbambande”, said Kaliati.

Nyalugwe is said to be the most influential man and was the reliable official in PP together with other former PP members and they had promised to tirelessly work in the few remaining days as well as the post election time when UTM is pronounced a winner

Later in the afternoon there was a village meeting at Chidziwe primary school grounds which saw a huge patronage and it was held as appreciation and an official welcome of the new members .